Greensboro College Pride Baseball Soars Past Owls In Doubleheader Sweep

Pride Baseball Soars Past Owls In Doubleheader Sweep

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team swept the Owls of the University of Maine Presque Isle Monday in a non-conference doubleheader.

The Pride took the opening game by a 21-3 score before taking the nightcap 16-5.

Game One

Greensboro took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a bases loaded walk by Jacob Rodriguez before Scotty McGuire came across the plate for the second run of the inning.

Just two batters later, Blake Carroll reached on an Owls error to allow Rodriguez and Chance Bryant to score to give Greensboro a 4-0 lead.

The Pride then took their four-run advantage into the fourth before the Owls cut the lead in half with two runs in the fourth inning.

However, Greensboro responded with three more runs in the fifth inning after Lincoln Hewett hit a RBI double while Bryant and Rodriguez reach safely with back-to-back RBI fielder’s choices.

The Pride then added five more runs in the sixth as Hunter Curtis, Hewett, and Bryant each had RBI hits.

Maine Presque Isle was able to score their final run of the game in the seventh before Greensboro responded back with four runs in the bottom half before adding the game’s final five runs in the eighth.

Hewett, McGuire, Noah Walker, David Allen, Daniel Efird, and Derek Jaar each had one RBI over the final two innings while Dalton Tassinari accounted for two RBI.

Greensboro pounded out 21 hits in the victory as Hewett went four-for-four at the plate while McGuire had three hits in three trips to the plate. Tim Osborne finished with two hits in the contest after pinch-hitting for Carroll late in the game.

Preston Snyder recorded five strikeouts over five innings to pick up the win while Cole Cooper pitched two innings. Peyton Ebel also recorded five strikeouts on the day after pitching the eighth and ninth innings.

Game Two

Greensboro picked up right where they left off from the opening game as the jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before adding six more runs in the second inning.

Hewett continued his hot start to the day with a one out RBI triple in the first before coming across the plate on a McGuire ground out.

In the second, Tyler Price, Curtis, and Blake Bond each recorded one RBI as Greensboro scored three runs on three miscues by the Owls.

Greensboro then took their eight-run lead into the fifth before Rodriguez plated Bryant with a single up the middle.

The Owls were able to get on the board with a four-run sixth inning before Greensboro got two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

With Greensboro leading 11-5, the Owls got one run in the seventh but the Pride responded back with one run of their own in the inning before striking for the final four runs of the game in the eighth.

Casey Moore had two RBI during the run with one of them coming on a double to left field.

Greensboro finished the game with 14 hits while the Owls only recorded three hits. Hewett, Bryant, Bond, and Rodriguez each had two hits in the victory while Peters went three-for-four at the plate.

Jacob Switzer picked up his first win of the season after pitching the first five innings before giving way to Garrett Ward. Will White struck out seven batters over the final 3 2/3 innings to earn the rare three-inning save.

The Pride will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Roanoke College. The first pitch of the game against the Maroons has been moved up to 5 p.m.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.