HPU Women’s Golf Tied for Second at Kingsmill Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The High Point University women’s golf team sits in a tie for second place after two rounds of the Kingsmill Invitational at the Kingsmill Resort River Course (Par 72 – 6,105 yards) Monday (March 18) in Williamsburg, Va.

The Panthers had rounds of 308 and 317 and is at 625, 11 strokes behind leader Seton Hall and tied with Penn. William & Mary and Akron are tied for fourth at 642.

“It was another day of tough scoring conditions out there,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We recovered nicely from a brutal stretch to start the morning but weren’t able to capitalize on a field full of poor play in the afternoon. Fortunately, we’re still very much in the hunt and that’s what we are focused on headed into tomorrow’s round. Our best is absolutely good enough, we just have to put it all together at the same time.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn leads High Point at 7-over after two rounds and is tied for fifth at 151. Kahn shot 5-over 77 in the first round, but improved by three strokes in the afternoon and shot 2-over 74 in the second.

Junior Samantha Vodry had the best first round on the team with a 3-over 75 and is tied for 11th at 155. Sophomore Vasy Montague is tied for 15th at 158 after rounds of 76 and 82.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso is tied for 26th at 161, while sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen is tied for 34th at 164.

The third and final round starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (March 19) with a shotgun start.