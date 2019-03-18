Metro 4A Golf Bryan Park Players Par 36
NW Guilford 155, Page 157. Grimsley 158, Ragsdale 172, HP Central no score
Andrew Plate (P)35, Jack Burris (G)37, Ethan Bean (G)37, Jack Slomkowski (NW)37, Evan Mendyk (NW)37, Jack Boyer (R)38, Michael Blair 39, Ben Rightsell (P)40, Mack Pearsall (P)41, Griffin Lowe (P)41, JT Shepperson (G)41
