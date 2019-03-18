N.C. State ranked #1 in the Nation in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA DI Poll:With Patrick Bailey(WES), Evan Edwards(SG), J.T. Jarrett(NG), Cameron Cotter(NG), and Josh Pike(NG)
N.C. State (19-1) No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Div. I baseball poll presented by Big League Chew. It marks the first time in Wolfpack history the team has been No. 1 in baseball by any poll.
And here’s your Guilford County lineup for the Wolfpack, of N.C. State and these young men are on the #1 team in the nation….
Patrick Bailey(Wesleyan Christian Academy)…(C)
Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford High School)…(INF)
J.T. Jarrett(Northern Guilford High School)…(INF)
Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford High School)…(P)
Josh Pike(Northern Guilford High School)…(P)………..
