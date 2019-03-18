Southern Guilford High School Baseball and Softball Changes
Due to weather and the requirement to play conference games in the order missed, here are changes to the previously scheduled events for the week of March 18th.
March 20th – Baseball (JV/V DH) @ Central Davidson has been postponed to makeup a conference game with Asheboro. This will give us 3 games for the week – the makeup with Central Davidson is TBD.
March 20th – Softball (Varsity Only) vs Northeast Guilford has been postponed to makeup a conference game with Asheboro. The makeup with Northeast Guilford is TBD.
March 20th – Baseball (JV/V DH) @ Asheboro – Game times are 4:30/7:00 pm
March 20th – Softball (Varsity Only) @ Asheboro – Game time – 6:00 pm
Jeff Carter
Athletic Director
Southern Guilford High School
