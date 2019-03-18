Southern Guilford High School Baseball and Softball Changes:

Due to weather and the requirement to play conference games in the order missed, here are changes to the previously scheduled events for the week of March 18th.

March 20th – Baseball (JV/V DH) @ Central Davidson has been postponed to makeup a conference game with Asheboro. This will give us 3 games for the week – the makeup with Central Davidson is TBD.

March 20th – Softball (Varsity Only) vs Northeast Guilford has been postponed to makeup a conference game with Asheboro. The makeup with Northeast Guilford is TBD.

March 20th – Baseball (JV/V DH) @ Asheboro – Game times are 4:30/7:00 pm

March 20th – Softball (Varsity Only) @ Asheboro – Game time – 6:00 pm

Jeff Carter

Athletic Director

Southern Guilford High School