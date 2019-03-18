Update from the High Point Rockers Baseball Team with New Uniforms ready to be seen

Join us on Wednesday, March 27th from 6-8:30pm as we unveil our 2019 uniforms and put single-game tickets on sale for the first time!

Tryout Dates for 2019 Season Announced!

National Anthem singers and PA announcers…..

Can’t attend? Email us a video audition!

Become A Rockers Host Family!

The High Point Rockers are looking for willing fans to become a host family in 2019 and house a professional baseball player(s)! If you want to learn more, email us!

Green Means GO! Less Than 50 Days Until Opening Day!

With less than 50 days until the historic inaugural Opening Day, now is the perfect time to purchase 2019 season tickets! Call or email us today to reserve your seat.

Let’s Talk Tickets! – CALL US (336) 888-1000