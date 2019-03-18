Here’s one for you that might be one of my better ideas to come down the pike in recent days…..

Why not play Southwest Guilford(NCHSAA 3-A Champs) vs. Greensboro Day School(NCISAA 4-A Champs) and make the game a fundraiser for Christian Martin’s medical expenses….

I am sure SWG is not afraid of GDS and GDS is not afraid of SWG, and I am afraid if they miss out on this chance, they will be missing out on a super opportunity to help Christian Martin….

The TV stations keep running the Christian Martin story trying to raise their ratings, why not play a benefit basketball game for Christian Martin, of SWG, to raise money to help pay for his medical expenses????

Great idea and maybe Guilford College or UNCG could host this game and donate their venue free of charge, as way to help out with this cause….UNCG and Guilford College both would both be would larger venues than GDS and SWG, when it come to seating….

Let’s play this game…We always talk about these dream matchups, well why don’t we go ahead and play one of these games and make it work for the good of our community and to help Christian Martin and his recovery…

Wonder if SWG would be on board with this ball game?

Wonder if GDS would like to help make this game happen?

Maybe someone will read this post and we can get the ball rolling…

SWG vs. GDS and the game would benefit the Christian Martin medical fund…..

The fans are putting out money, and this time, they are getting a real good return/basketball game, for their investment….

**********SWG vs. GDS:Let’s Make It Happen!!!!!**********

++++++++++We need to get SWG assistant coach Greg Vlazny promoting this game right away….We could get Coach Swindell from GDS, promoting the game on the GDS end…Coach Swindell does a great job on Twitter, and Coach Vlazny could write our manifesto….++++++++++

(This will be an exhibition fund-raising game and will not count in any kind of standings.)