A Great Season for Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford HS/East Carolina University) Women’s Basketball

Posted by Press Release on March 19, 2019

Monk(SWG) makes headlines at East Carolina University
2017 Southwest Guilford grad Lashonda Monk, had another breakout season. While earning 3rd team All-AAC, she averaged 13.2 ppg; 3.7 rbds; 3.8 stls; 3.3 assts. She appeared in 29 games while starting 28. All the way getting it done for the East Carolina Pirates….

