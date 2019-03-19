A Great Season for Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford HS/East Carolina University) Women’s Basketball
Monk(SWG) makes headlines at East Carolina University
2017 Southwest Guilford grad Lashonda Monk, had another breakout season. While earning 3rd team All-AAC, she averaged 13.2 ppg; 3.7 rbds; 3.8 stls; 3.3 assts. She appeared in 29 games while starting 28. All the way getting it done for the East Carolina Pirates….
