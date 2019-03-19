Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/19/19)
Baseball Today:
Vandalia Christian School at Tabernacle Christian 4pm
Greensboro Day School at Covenant Day School 4:30pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy 4:30pm
Faith Christian(Rocky Mount, N.C.) at Westchester Country Day 5pm
Triad Math and Science at Millennium Charter Academy 5:30pm
North Forsyth at Western Guilford – Varsity Only – 6:00pm
Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford 6pm
Page at High Point Central 6pm
Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford 6pm
Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Central 6pm
Salem Baptist at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm
Bishop McGuinness at East Surry 6:30pm
Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford 7pm
Northern Guilford at Person County 7pm
Northeast Guilford at McMichael 7pm
Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance 7pm
East Forsyth at West Forsyth 7pm
Softball Today:from Monday:Northwest Guilford 13, Page 3….Western Guilford 16, Grimsley 1
Tuesday:
Wesleyan Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy 5pm
Providence Grove at High Point Andrews 5pm
Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Charter 5pm
Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford 6pm
Northern Guilford at Person County 6pm
North Forsyth at Western Guilford 6pm
Page at High Point Central 6pm
Northeast Guilford at McMichael 6pm
Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance 6pm
Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford 6:30pm
Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford 7pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.