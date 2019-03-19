Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/19/19)

Baseball Today:

Vandalia Christian School at Tabernacle Christian 4pm

Greensboro Day School at Covenant Day School 4:30pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy 4:30pm

Faith Christian(Rocky Mount, N.C.) at Westchester Country Day 5pm

Triad Math and Science at Millennium Charter Academy 5:30pm

North Forsyth at Western Guilford – Varsity Only – 6:00pm

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford 6pm

Page at High Point Central 6pm

Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford 6pm

Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Central 6pm

Salem Baptist at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm

Bishop McGuinness at East Surry 6:30pm

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford 7pm

Northern Guilford at Person County 7pm

Northeast Guilford at McMichael 7pm

Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance 7pm

East Forsyth at West Forsyth 7pm

Softball Today:from Monday:Northwest Guilford 13, Page 3….Western Guilford 16, Grimsley 1

Tuesday:

Wesleyan Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy 5pm

Providence Grove at High Point Andrews 5pm

Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Charter 5pm

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford 6pm

Northern Guilford at Person County 6pm

North Forsyth at Western Guilford 6pm

Page at High Point Central 6pm

Northeast Guilford at McMichael 6pm

Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance 6pm

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford 6:30pm

Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford 7pm