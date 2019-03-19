Four-Run Ninth Inning Vaults Greensboro College Pride Baseball To Third Straight Victory

Four-Run Ninth Inning Vaults Pride Baseball To Third Straight Victory

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

SALEM, Va. – The Greensboro College baseball team used a four-run ninth inning to defeat the Maroons of Roanoke College Tuesday 6-4.

Greensboro jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first innings after Tyler Price, who singled to left field to lead off the ballgame, crossed the plate on a double to left center by Lincoln Hewett.

Roanoke was able to tie the game in the bottom half but the Pride quickly regained a one-run lead in the second after Blake Bond scored Cameron Peters with an infield single to the shortstop.

However, the Maroons scored one run in the third inning to tie the game for a second time before striking for another run in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.

Greensboro continued to battle and had runners on first and second in the eighth but could not push the tying run across.

After the Pride failed to push the equalizer across, the Maroons got an insurance run in the bottom half on a RBI double.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Ryan Campbell beat out a fielder’s choice at second base to allow Jacob Rodriguez to score before Hewett drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game.

Following the bases loaded walk, Scotty McGuire hit a two-run single down the right field line to score Hunter Curtis and Campbell, giving Greensboro a two-run lead.

After the four-run top half, Joseph Hoelle came on in relief and shut down the Maroons for his second save of the season.

Chenzo Scanio was credited with the win after pitching 2 2/3 innings in relief and recorded two strikeouts. Cameron Whitson started the game and pitched three innings before giving way to Clayton Slater.

Price, Curtis, and Cameron Peters each had two hits on the afternoon while Hewett, McGuire, Blake Bond, and Rodriguez each had one.

The Pride will return to action Friday when they open a three-game USA South Athletic Conference series against the Cougars of Averett University at Ted Leonard Park.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.