Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Softball:NWG flys by Page, 13-3/Davis, McMillian,James, Johnson lead sticks(bats) and Moeberg mows ’em down in the circle for Vikes
Northwest Lady Vikings defeated Page 13-3
Leaders:
Northwest Guilford:
Mkenzie Davis 2 for 3; HR, (3) Runs, (2) RBIs, (2) BB, SB
Cori McMillian 2 for 2; (2) 2B, Run, RBI, SB
Grace James 1 for 2; (2) Runs
Grace Johnson 2 for 2; (2) 2B, (3) Runs, (2) RBIs, BB, SB
Emma Moberg 2 for 3: (2) 2B, Run, RBI at the plate & 5IP, (6) Hits, (3) Runs, (6) SO, (2) BB in the circle
Page:
Aleyah Terrell 2 for 3; Run, SB
Brynn Klaber 1 for 2: 2B, Run, BB
Natalie Brown 1 for 2: (2) RBIs
Brenda Ramirez-Flores 1 for 1: Run, HBP
