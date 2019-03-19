Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Softball:NWG flys by Page, 13-3/Davis, McMillian,James, Johnson lead sticks(bats) and Moeberg mows ’em down in the circle for Vikes

Northwest Lady Vikings defeated Page 13-3

Leaders:

Northwest Guilford:

Mkenzie Davis 2 for 3; HR, (3) Runs, (2) RBIs, (2) BB, SB

Cori McMillian 2 for 2; (2) 2B, Run, RBI, SB

Grace James 1 for 2; (2) Runs

Grace Johnson 2 for 2; (2) 2B, (3) Runs, (2) RBIs, BB, SB

Emma Moberg 2 for 3: (2) 2B, Run, RBI at the plate & 5IP, (6) Hits, (3) Runs, (6) SO, (2) BB in the circle

Page:

Aleyah Terrell 2 for 3; Run, SB

Brynn Klaber 1 for 2: 2B, Run, BB

Natalie Brown 1 for 2: (2) RBIs

Brenda Ramirez-Flores 1 for 1: Run, HBP