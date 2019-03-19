High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/19/19):HPCA tops WES in big High Point battle

Posted by Andy Durham on March 19, 2019 at 9:19 pm

Baseball Tonight
Page 3, High Point Central 1
High Point Christian Academy 4, Wesleyan Christian Academy 0
HPCA(6-2)/WES(4-1)

        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
WCA	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	-	-
HPCA	0	0	0	0	4	0	-	4	-	-

Southwest Guilford Mount Tabor 0

                1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
Mount Tabor	0	0	0	0	0	-	-	0	-	-
SGHS	        5	0	3	1	1	-	-	10	-	-

Westchester Country Day 9, Faith Christian 8

Softball Tonight:
Page 4, High Point Central 3

