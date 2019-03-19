High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/19/19):HPCA tops WES in big High Point battle
More to follow…..
Baseball Tonight
Page 3, High Point Central 1
High Point Christian Academy 4, Wesleyan Christian Academy 0
HPCA(6-2)/WES(4-1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - HPCA 0 0 0 0 4 0 - 4 - -
Southwest Guilford Mount Tabor 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Mount Tabor 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - SGHS 5 0 3 1 1 - - 10 - -
Westchester Country Day 9, Faith Christian 8
Softball Tonight:
Page 4, High Point Central 3
