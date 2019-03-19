HPU WBB Panthers Draw Ohio in WNIT

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team earned an automatic bid to the 2019 Postseason Women’s NIT. The Panthers will travel to Athens, Ohio to play Ohio University on Thursday, March 21.

WNIT Release

High Point finished the season with a 22-8 record, which tied the program record for wins in a season and set the record for wins in the regular season. The Panthers led the Big South in scoring at 72.7 points per game, field goal percentage at 42.4 percent and assists at 16.37 per game.

The 2018-19 squad will join the 2006-07, 2011-12 and 2013-14 teams as the fourth HPU team to compete in the WNIT. The Panthers have never advanced passed the first round.

Tournament officials will release the time of the game Tuesday, March 19.