Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/20/19):Looking back at Tuesday’s Results/Scores

Baseball from Tuesday:

Southeast Guilford 13, Southern Guilford 4

Charter Charter 1, Cornerstone Charter Academy 0

East Surry 12, Bishop McGuinness 0

Baseball Games due up today/Wednesday:

Ragsdale(5-3) at Orange(3-1) 5pm…Last time they met, back on March 5, Orange defeated Ragsdale, 18-1…Ragsdale Revenge Ready today???

Northwest Guilford(6-3) at Southwest Guilford(6-2) 6pm

Triad Math and Science Academy(2-10 at Dudley(1-3) 6pm

Southern Guilford(1-50 at Asheboro(2-4) 6pm

Gilman, from Baltimore, Maryland(1-2) at Grimsley(5-2) 6pm

East Forsyth(3-4) at South Mecklenburg(6-1) 6:30pm

Southeast Guilford(5-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-5) 7pm(Game was rained out last Friday and now set to be played today at EG….

Bartlett Yancey(2-5) at Northeast Guilford(1-7) 7pm

Softball Today:

Southwest Guilford(4-2) at Forsyth Country Day(1-2) 6pm

Southern Guilford(2-4) at Asheboro(4-2) 6pm

Ledford(6-2) at Northern Guilford(4-3) 7pm

Other scores from the games on Tuesday night:

Baseball Tonight

Northwest Guilford 5, Ragsdale 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 NGHS 0 0 4 0 1 0 - 5 10 1

Western Guilford 11, North Forsyth 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E North Forsyth Varsity 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 5 3 7 Western Varsity 2019 7 3 1 0 0 0 - 11 11 1

WG Josh Nichols 2-4/2 Runs/RBI…Trevor Glisson 2-2/Run/RBI…Robbie Boyd 1-2/2 Runs/RBI/Jake Sindhal 1-3/Run/RBI…Clay Dilday 1-2/Run/RBI…Nathan Fury 1-3/Run/RBI…Caleb Carden 1-3/Run…Wyatt Goodard 1-1…

Page 3, High Point Central 1

High Point Christian Academy 4, Wesleyan Christian Academy 0

HPCA(6-2)/WES(4-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - HPCA 0 0 0 0 4 0 - 4 - -

Southwest Guilford 10, Mount Tabor 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Mount Tabor 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - SGHS 5 0 3 1 1 - - 10 - -

Northern Guilford 8, Person County 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 1 3 0 1 0 2 1 8 - - Person 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - -

McMichael 10, Northeast Guilford 0

Westchester Country Day 9, Faith Christian 8

West Forsyth 13, East Forsyth 11

Jackson May with 3 hits and 3 RBI for East Forsyth…Jarrett Hodges with 3 hits and Parker Sobota with 4 Quality at Bats….Cameron Watts went 3 1/3 Innings for East and had 9 first-pitch strikes…Watts, Spencer Calloway and Jackson May all saw time on the mound for East Forsyth…..

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 2 1 3 5 0 0 0 11 10 3 WSTF 5 0 1 2 4 1 X 13 10 2

from Monday:Burlington Williams 6, Dudley 5

Softball Tonight:

Page 4, High Point Central 3

Southern Alamance – 10, Eastern Guilford – 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E ESTR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 STHR 0 0 2 1 6 1 10 14 1

-Isley Duggins throws another shutout

-Abi Stuart hits a Grand-Slam 5th inning

Catchers:

SHS: Abi Stuart

EG: Lizzy Holleman

Southeast Guilford 20, Southern Guilford 6

SEG(1-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

SEGHS 3 12 0 1 4 – – 20 – –

SGHS 3 1 1 1 0 – – 6 – –

Northern Guilford 6, Person County 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 - - Person 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 - -

North Forsyth 13, Western Guilford 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Forsyth 5 1 3 1 3 - - 13 - - Western Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - -

Millennium Charter Academy 10, Triad Math and Science 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E TMASA 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 5 - - MCA 4 0 2 1 2 1 - 10 - -

Northeast Guilford 9, McMichael 4

Providence Grove 25, High Point Andrews 5