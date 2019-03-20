Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games Update:Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) out/Callie Scheier(West Forsyth HS) in for North Carolina girls

Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games Media Alert

WHO Top public high school senior girls’ and boys’ basketball players from North Carolina will play against the top public high school senior girls’ and boys’ basketball players from South Carolina. Five of the participating players are headed for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after graduation and several others have committed to top basketball programs across the nation.

WHAT Since 1998, the North and South Carolina Coaches Associations have partnered to put on the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. This is the second consecutive year the games have been hosted in Wilmington, North Carolina, and are being sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK.

WHERE John T. Hoggard High School

4305 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403

WHEN Saturday, March 23rd – The girls’ game will begin at 6:00pm with the boys’ game to follow about 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls’ contest.

WHY All ticket proceeds will be donated to Access of Wilmington featuring The Miracle League, Project SOAR, and Access FIT. Tickets to the games are available for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students.

ROSTER

UPDATES:NC Boys: Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln HS replaces Caleb Stone-Carrawell

Jahmois Barnhill, D. H. Conley HS replaces Shykeim Phillips

NC Girls: Callie Scheier, West Forsyth HS replaces Cayla King

Jordan McLaughlin, Phillip O. Berry Academy replaces Ja’Tyra Moore- Peterson

CONTACT Dave Witter