Eastern Guilford High School Announces New Head Football Coach- Coach Tony Agular

Eastern Guilford High School, announces Wednesday, March 20, 2019 that the new head football coach of the Wildcats will be Mr. Tony Aguilar.

Coach Aguilar comes to Eastern Guilford High School from Eastern Alamance High School. Coach Aguilar comes to Eastern Guilford with 20 years of experience (14 as an offensive coordinator) as an assistant coach where he has experienced much success.

Eastern Guilford hopes to see Coach Aguilar continue the success the program has had in recent years and continue to build a culture of successful tradition.

Some of Coach Aguilar’s bio and credentials are:

Education/Playing Experience

· Hobart College

· Played Football and Lacrosse

· Hobart College Athlete of the Year

Teaching and Coaching

· Head Men’s Lacrosse 2011-Current

· Head Men’s Golf Coach 2003-2010

· Assistant Women’s Basketball-1998-2004

Accolades-Eastern Alamance

· Conference Champions 5X

· Eastern Regional Champions 2x

· State Champion Runner Runner Ups 2X

· Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach of the Year 2X

· Head Men’s Golf Coach of the Year 4X

Personal

· New York Native

· Coach Aguilar is married to Kimberly Aguilar. He has 5 daughters-Addie Minnis, Haleigh Minnis, Sarah Kate Minnis, Jaylen Aguilar, and Finley Aguilar. 1 Son-AJ Aguilar