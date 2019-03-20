Elon Football Starts First Spring Practice Under Trisciani’s Leadership

ELON, N.C. – With head coach Tony Trisciani leading the way, Elon University football opened its 2019 spring practice on Wednesday, March 20, at Hunt Practice Field. Under cloudy skies with a chill in the air, the Phoenix worked out in shorts and helmets for about two hours.

After practice, Trisciani offered his thoughts as spring practice gets underway:

On the excitement for the first session of spring practice:

“It was great to be out here playing football. Our players have worked really hard and made progress in the offseason getting bigger, faster and stronger and today was an opportunity for them to come out and take it to the football field. I thought there was good competition and good tempo – there was a sense of urgency. We weren’t perfect and we made mistakes on both sides of the ball, but we have a lot of film to coach off of.”

On the start of his first spring practice as head coach at Elon:

“I can see a lot more – it’s a big-picture perspective and big-picture appreciation. I find myself a little more tolerant of perhaps missed assignments or mistakes knowing we’re going to be able to get better tomorrow where as a coordinator, every little mistake is a big deal and you can see it by the reaction and sense of urgency from our coordinators. But I know we have good coaches and we have good kids so when we make mistakes and see it on film, I know we’re going to get better at it tomorrow.”

Elon will be back on the practice field Friday, March 22, at 6 a.m. for its second session of the spring before taking time off for spring break with the junior class participating in a global engagement trip to Costa Rica.

