Elon Softball: Jomp, Phoenix Blank Aggies, 7-0

ELON, N.C. – Behind a complete game shutout from senior Hailey Jomp, the Elon University softball team defeated North Carolina A&T, 7-0, in a midweek contest on Wednesday, March 20, at Hunt Softball Park.

Jomp tossed her first career complete game as she helped the Phoenix (16-10-1) to its sixth straight victory over its longtime Triad rival. The Aggies fell to 3-16 on the season with its third straight loss.

At the Plate: Elon tied its season-high with 12 hits in the contest…Keagan Goldwait was 3-of-3 at the plate with a double while Ally Repko was 2-of-4 with an RBI…Callie Horn drove in three RBI on her third homer of the season…The Phoenix would leave eight base runners stranded.

In the Circle: Jomp (1-2) earned her first win of the season after the Elizabeth City, N.C., native gave up four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in the shutout victory…She also threw just 66 pitches in the contest.

The Rundown

Elon got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with Horn continuing her recent power display. The Durham, N.C., native hit her third round tripper of the season on a missile into left field, scoring Goldwait and Morgan Reich, who reached earlier in the inning on a walk and a single, respectively.

The Phoenix continued to push runs across the board in the bottom of the third. Elon loaded the bases with two outs after Horn reached on a fielding error with Tia Mitchell coming to the plate. Mitchell hit a bloop single in the gap between first and second, with two runs crossing the dish to push the Phoenix’s advantage to 5-0.

The maroon and gold tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Megan White drove in a run on a one-out, RBI single, scoring Reich who reached earlier on a fielder’s choice. Another fielder’s choice gave the Phoenix two outs, but Repko added the Phoenix’s final run of the game on a single through the right side.

That would more than enough support for Jomp in the circle. She would allow only one hit after the third inning and two base runners in the final four frames as the Phoenix cruised to the 7-0 victory.

On Deck

Elon opens Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend, March 23-24, with the Phoenix traveling to No. 19 James Madison for a three-game series.