Elon Women’s Tennis Rolls Past Morgan State, 7-0

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis snapped its two-match losing streak with a 7-0 shutout win against reigning MEAC champion Morgan State on Wednesday, March 20, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Elon claimed the doubles point, the Phoenix picked up singles wins from Olivia Archer, Alex Koniaev and Uma Nayar to clinch the victory. Suzanne Zenoni helped complete the win with a solid performance on court one with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Peggy Rooke. Sofia Edo and Nicole Shiau finished off the shutout with wins on courts six and five, respectively.

The Phoenix improves to 8-8 overall and 4-2 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center this season with the win. Morgan State falls to 2-10 overall and drops its fourth straight match with the loss to the Phoenix. Wednesday’s match was the first meeting all-time between Elon and Morgan State.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon claimed the doubles point to claim the early 1-0 advantage. Following Maria Paraja and Koniaev’s dominating performance on court one, Nayar and Shiau finished their match at the No. 2 position just before Archer and Zenoni on court three to clinch the doubles point. Archer and Zenoni led 6-5 in their match before the point was clinched.

In singles play, Archer continued her stellar freshman season with a 6-3, 6-0 victory at the No. 3 position against Asmara Rose to extend Elon’s lead. The victory was Archer’s team-best 10th of the season. The Phoenix then earned a win on court four after Averiana Mitchell retired due to injury with Koniaev leading 4-3 in her second set.

Nayar then clinched Elon’s victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win at the No. 2 position against Dana Santiago to give the Phoenix a 4-0 lead in the match. Zenoni was the fourth singles match to finish on court one as her 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Rooke tacked on to the Elon lead.

After Edo’s 6-3, 6-4 win against Jourdan Wallace on court six, Shiau completed the shutout victory defeating Oriane Yehouenou in three sets and used a dominating third-set tiebreaker to win, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1).

UP NEXT

The Phoenix is back at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, March 22, for a 9 a.m. match against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Elon 7, Morgan State 0

Mar 20, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) def. ROOKE,Peggy (MSUW) 6-3, 6-2

2. Uma Nayar (ELON) def. SANTIAGO,Dana (MSUW) 6-0, 6-3

3. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. ROSE,Asmara (MSUW) 6-3, 6-0

4. Alex Koniaev (ELON) def. MITCHELL,Averiana (MSUW) 6-1, 4-3, retired

5. Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. YEHOUENOU,Oriane (MSUW) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1)

6. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. WALLACE,Jourdan (MSUW) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Alex Koniaev/Maria Paraja (ELON) def. ROSE,Asmara/ROOKE,Peggy (MSUW) 6-1

2. Uma Nayar/Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. WALLACE,Jourdan/MITCHELL,Averiana (MSUW) 6-3

3. Olivia Archer/Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) vs. SANTIAGO,Dana/YEHOUENOU,Oriane (MSUW) 6-5, unfinished

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,4,2,1,6,5)