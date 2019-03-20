HPU Women’s Golf: HPU, Kahn Finish Second at Kingsmill Invitational Inbox x

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The High Point University women’s golf team had the best team score in the final round and finished in second place at the Kingsmill Invitational Tuesday (March 19) at the Kingsmill Resort River Course (Par 72 – 6,105 yards) in Williamsburg, Va.

The Panthers shot a round-best 303 in the final round and finished at 928, 10 strokes behind team champion Seton Hall, but eight strokes ahead of Penn, with who HPU was tied with going into the final round. It is the Panthers’ fifth top-5 finish of the season.

“Snagging the round of the day was definitely a great end to this week,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We had a lot of birdie opportunities slip by on us, making it difficult to catch a steady Seton Hall team. “Overall, today certainly put us back on track, but we’ll have to use the next week and a half wisely to hone in on some short game work in preparation for a much stronger Georgia Southern field.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish second at 8-over 224. Junior Samantha Vodry finished in a tie for ninth at 16-over 232 after a third-round 5-over 77.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso tied Kahn and individual champion Mia Kness for the third round’s best score of 73. Tasaso finished in a tie for 15th at 234.

Sophomore Vasy Montague finished in a tie for 21st, while fellow sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen placed in a tie for 36th to round out the side.

Up next, the Panthers will travel to Statesboro, Ga., March 31-April 1 for the Strutter Gus Invitational at the Georgia Southern Golf Course.