Maryland Pulls Away Late To Beat Elon Baseball 11-4

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball fought back from a 3-0 deficit and held a 4-3 advantage through five innings, but the University of Maryland scored eight runs down the stretch to take the first of two midweek games Tuesday, March 19 at Latham Park.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

The Phoenix (11-9) used seven batters on the day. Naushon Galbraith (0-1) was handed the loss after giving up two runs on one hit and a walk. He fanned one Terrapin (11-8) batter in 0.2 innings of relief. Starter Kyle Greenler tossed 2.1 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three. Dean McCarthy, Joe Sprake, Brandon Justice, Jack Roberts, and Nick Ramanjulu also came out of the bullpen.

Joe Satterfield batted 1-for-2 as he doubled, drove in a run, and earned a free trip to first. Garrett Stonehouse finished 1-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI, and a base on balls. Ty Adcock hit 1-for-3, and Nick Cicci collected Elon’s other hit with a double and a 1-for-4 effort at the plate.

How It Happened: Maryland plated three runs on as many hits in the top half of the second inning to open the scoring. After a hit through the left side and another to center, a sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position. A passed ball brought in the first tally and an inside-the-park home run to the wall in center made it a 3-0 Terps advantage.

Elon scratched a run across in the bottom half of the frame. With Cam Devanney on second and Adcock on first, Adam Spurlin put the ball in play towards third. Maryland looked to turn the 5-4-3 double play, but Spurlin reached on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error by the second baseman allowed Devanney to touch home. Trailing by one, the maroon and gold took its only lead in the game with two runs in the home half of the fifth. With two runners on, Satterfield doubled to the corner in right to knot the game at 3-3. Devanney then hit a 2-1 pitch deep enough to right for the sacrifice fly.

The Terrapins responded with a two-run of the sixth. With one away and runners on the corners, a wild pitched allowed the away team to pull even at 4-4. With the runner on first taking second on the play, a fly out to the gap in left moved him up and another wild pitch plated what would be the game-winning run. Maryland posted a pair of three-spots in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

Notes: The game marked the second start of the season for Greenler. The freshman from Georgetown, Mass. got his first start last week at UNCG…A handful of reserves saw action late in the game as Elon used four consecutive pinch hitters in the eighth. Andrew Flint made his first career appearance as a Phoenix after red-shirting last season. Elon also used a pair of pinch hitters in the ninth as Nick Minter and Jacob Stoken got an at bat…With the win, Maryland now holds a 10-6 lead in the all-time series…Both teams will be looking to secure their 12th win of the season tomorrow.



On Deck: The teams will square off for another 4 p.m. tilt tomorrow.