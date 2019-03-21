Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/21/19):Might be dodging raindrops while trying to catch pop-ups today
**********Here are the games we have for you today and today we have a light schedule, but tomorrow/Friday, the pace picks up and the plot begins to thicken…..**********
Baseball Today:
High Point Andrews(0-3) at Eastern Randolph(3-5) 5pm
Caldwell Academy(3-2) at Southlake Christian(3-3) 5pm
North Carolina Leadership Academy(2-1) at Cornerstone Charter(2-3) 5pm
Eastern Guilford(2-6) at Eastern Alamance(4-3) 6pm
High Point Christian Academy(6-2) at Western Alamance(6-2) 6pm
Wheatmore(2-5) at Page(3-2) 7pm
Salem Baptist(1-2) at Westchester Country Day(2-1) 7pm
Softball Today:
Triad Math and Science Academy(0-2) at Faith Christian/Ramseur(0-1) 3:30pm
Rivermill Academy(1-4) at Cornerstone Charter(2-6) 5pm
Ragsdale(2-4) at Dudley(1-5) 6pm
High Point Central(3-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-5) 6pm
