College Baseball Final: Roanoke 6, Guilford 4

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Pitcher Connor Chiulli allowed one run in five innings as Roanoke College defeated Guilford College, 6-4, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Wednesday night. Chiulli improved to 2-0 on the season after allowing five hits and striking out five Quakers.

RC improved 8-8 and a perfect 5-0 in league action. GC fell to 7-13 and 1-4 in the ODAC. The loss was their third straight.

The Quakers outhit Roanoke 12-8. Brett Shapcott batted 3-for-4 with an RBI for Guilford. Mitchell Stumpo was 2-of-4 with a double. Dylan Tuttle, Logan King and Giovanni Garcia each had two base hits. Bryce Vestal knocked a home run for GC.

Zach Dinkins started (0-2) and suffered the loss for the visitors. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Dinkins posted four strikeouts against one walk. Mitchell Stumpo hurled the final 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one earned run in relief.

The Maroons secured three runs in the fifth and another two in the sixth for its offense. Dean Hermans tripled to lead off the sixth frame. He scored after Will Salva struck out, but reached first on an error by catcher Guilford King. The winning run occurred after Salva reached home a wild pitch from Dinkins.

The Quakers cut the margin to 5-4 after Logan Shortt reached on an error and came home on Roanoke wild pitch in the seventh. Roanoke added an insurance run in the eighth.

Cody Shell and Gavin Kandrick both collected two hits in the contest. Shell had a triple and Kandrick added a two-base hit for the home club.

The Quakers host Washington and Lee on Saturday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 12 p.m.