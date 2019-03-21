College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Guilford 16, Pfeiffer 13

MISENHEIMER, N.C. – Brennan Sweeney (Northville, Mich./Northville) scored a career-high six goals and an assist in Guilford College’s 16-13 lacrosse win at Pfeiffer University Wednesday night. Teammate Zach Berkowitz added three scores and one helper as the Quakers improved to 5-3 on the season.

Sweeney and Berkowitz both scored goals in the decisive third quarter in which Guilford outscored the Falcons 5-0. Pfeiffer’s Jared Nelson tallied 56 seconds into the fourth frame, but the Quakers answered with three scores to take a 16-9 advantage with 3:28 left in regulation. Pfeiffer (4-5) scored four times in the final 2:52, including three tallies in the last 31 seconds.

Sweeney, who scored six times on nine shots, netted Guilford’s most goals in a game since Joey Chrisman ’11 scored six times in a March 10, 2009, win over Shenandoah University. Sweeney dent the twine at least once in all four quarters and assisted on Joe Eggleston’s fourth-quarter man-up goal that concluded the Quakers’ scoring.

Sweeney’s twin brother, Connor, added two goals and an assist, as did Guilford’s Bryce Craig (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale). Goalie Jack Rogers (Apex, N.C./Athens Drive) made a career-best 16 saves in goal for the Quakers, 11 in the middle two quarters. Connor Leamey won 12 face-offs and collected a game-best 10 ground balls.

Pfeiffer’s John Allen scored six goals and Nelson added three goals and four assists. Treven King tallied two goals and an assist. Josh Reffey won 17-of-26 draws and goalie Tom Romanik made 12 saves.

Coach Mark Crisco’s Quakers resume Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Saturday (3/23) with a 4:00 p.m. home game with Roanoke College.