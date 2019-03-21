Elon Baseball Unable to Overcome Maryland’s Fast Start

ELON, N.C. – The University of Maryland jumped out to an early 9-0 advantage as Elon University baseball dropped the midweek game 12-4 Wednesday afternoon, March 20 at Latham Park.

Daniel Albrittain (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits and four hits to take the loss. He recorded one strike out in 0.2 innings. Kellan Elsbury took over and pitched 5.0 complete innings with four punch outs. The senior was tagged for the other seven runs in the game after giving up four hits and five walks. Andrew Tovsky went 0.2 innings and Adam Spurlin threw the remaining 2.2.

Four Phoenix (11-10) batters finished 1-for-3 on the day, with Joe Satterfield hitting his second homer of the season. Anthony Galason, Spurlin, and Nick Cicci also posted 1-for-3 efforts, while Jarrett Pico singled in his lone at bat.

How It Happened: The Terps (12-8) posted five runs on three hits to start the game. The visitors drew a walk with bases loaded for the first tally and plated two more with a hit up the middle. Maryland then loaded them up again and singled to the gap in right for another pair. After adding another run in the second on a ground out, the away team put up a three-spot in the third. With runners in scoring position, a double to left center made it 9-0. The baserunner then stole third and came around on another hit up the middle.

Elon finally got going in the fifth as Satterfield belted the first pitch he saw over the fence in straight-away center. After Maryland extended its lead with another three runs in the top half of the sixth, the Phoenix got a run back in the bottom half of the frame. Tyler Stanley reached on a fielder’s choice. As the junior stole second, an errant throw by the catcher allowed him to advance to third. He then scored on a wild pitch.

The maroon and gold got two more runs across in the home half of the seventh. Galason reached with a one-out single and Spurlin followed with a double dow the left-field line. A Cicci ground out brought Galason in, and Pico’s single drove in the final run of the game.

Notes: The start marked Albrittain’s first of the season and second of his career…With his hit in the seventh, Galason has now reached safely in 19 straight games. Satterfield has also reached in 16 consecutive games. The Greenville, S.C. native also has a seven-game hit streak….Stanley swiped a bag to improve to 14-15 on the season.

On Deck: Elon opens conference play this weekend with a three-game series at College of Charleston. Game One against the Cougars is set for a 6 p.m. start this Friday, March 22 at Patriots Point.