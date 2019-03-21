Elon Men’s Basketball: Seibring Collects Second-Straight NABC All-District Team Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Elon University men’s basketball senior forward Tyler Seibring received honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), as the organization announced its NABC Division I All-District teams for the 2018-19 season on Thursday, March 21. Seibring earned a second team selection in District 10 for the second-consecutive season.

2018-19 NABC All-District Teams

Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America. The 250 student-athletes, from 25 districts, are eligible for the NABC Coaches’ Division I All-American teams.

Seibring, a 2018-19 All-CAA Second Team selection, averaged a team-high 16.5 points and added 5.9 rebounds per contest during his senior season. He bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds against CAA opponents. He scored in double figures in 27 of the team’s 32 games this season and scored 20 or more points in a career-best 11 games. Seibring also shot the ball 48.2 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three and 80 percent from the free throw line.

The Normal, Ill., native concludes his career as one of the most decorated student-athletes in program history. He finishes his career as the program’s NCAA Division I leader in points and rebounds, while also becoming the first NCAA Division I player in the program’s history to rank in the top-10 in both scoring and rebounding. His 1,794 career points ranks sixth on the program’s all-time scoring list, while his 779 rebounds places 10th in Elon men’s basketball history. Additionally, he ranks second in three-pointers made (278) and eighth in blocked shots (81).

Additionally, Seibring became the first men’s basketball player to be named a three-time Google Cloud Academic All-American by CoSIDA in school history. He maintains a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major in the classroom and is a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi academic honor societies. Seibring was also named the 2018-19 Colonial Athletic Association’s Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time in his career, was an All-CAA Second Team selection for the third straight season, and was a one of the final 30 candidates for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award.

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.

NABC All-District 10 Team

First Team

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern

Grant Riller, Charleston

Nathan Knight, William and Mary

Davontae Cacock, UNCW

Second Team

Jarrell Brantley, Charleston

Eric Carter, Delaware

Brian Fobbs, Towson

Tyler Seibring, Elon

Stuckey Mosley, James Madison