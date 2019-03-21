Elon Men’s Tennis Earns 7-0 Victory Over USC Upstate

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis earned its second-consecutive victory on Thursday afternoon, March 21, with a 7-0 win over USC Upstate.

RESULTS

The first half of the match was played at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center before rain forced the second half of the match to be moved indoors at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro.

The Phoenix improved its record to 13-4 overall this season with the win, while USC Upstate dropped its 10th-straight match and falls to 1-10 with its loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon won the doubles point in 30 minutes for the early 1-0 lead as courts one and three clinched the point. Duo of Felipe Sarrasague and Mario Paccini cruised to a 6-1 win on court one before Taylor Foote and Dino Bonetta clinched the point with the same score at the No. 3 position.

In singles action, the Phoenix immediately took a 2-0 lead as USC Upstate’s Lucas Percy had to forfeit his match at No. 4 due to injury, giving Kyle Frankel the victory. One hour into the match, Paccini had earned a first-set win on court two and two others were on the brink of first-set victories before rain forced the match to move to the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center.

Once the team arrived in Greensboro after an hour delay, Elon then secured the victory with wins from Sarrasague and Paccini, respectively, which put the Phoenix ahead 4-0.

Felipe Osses-Konig and Jacob Bicknell each finished their matches soon after and the Phoenix gained a 6-0 advantage. Taylor Foote completed the victory as he battled back for a 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 1-0 (10-4) victory on court five.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix concludes its three-match homestand on Friday, March 22, with a 3 p.m. match against Winthrop at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Elon 7, USC Upstate 0

Mar 21, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. ARORA, Ankush (UPSTM) 6-1, 6-1

2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. NETO, Francisco (UPSTM) 6-1, 6-1

3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. SYDOW, Frederick (UPSTM) 6-2, 6-2

4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. PERCY, Lucas (UPSTM), by forfeit

5. Taylor Foote (ELON) def. RUSSWURM, Tom (UPSTM) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 1-0 (10-4)

6. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. SCHIANO, Samuel (UPSTM) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague/Mario Paccini (ELON) def. NETO, Francisco/SYDOW, Frederick (UPSTM) 6-1

2. Kyle Frankel/Camilo Ponce (ELON) vs. ARORA, Ankush/EBLE, Luka (UPSTM) 5-1, unfinished

3. Dino Bonetta/Taylor Foote (ELON) def. PERCY, Lucas/SCHIANO, Samuel (UPSTM) 6-1

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,2,3,6,5)