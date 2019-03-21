HPU Men’s Basketball: Proctor Named to NABC All-District Second Team

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University men’s basketball junior Jahaad Proctor has been named to the NABC All-District 3 Second Team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Thursday (March 21).

Proctor is the sixth Panther to earn NABC All-District honors and the first since John Brown in 2015-16.

Proctor, who was also named to the All-Big South Second Team and was the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, led the Panthers in scoring at 19.5 points per game. He ranked third in the Big South in scoring, third in field goal percentage (.464), eighth in assists (3.3) and eighth in free throw percentage (.771).

The Harrisburg, Pa., native scored 20 or more points 17 times this season and led HPU in scoring in 19 games. He also recorded five or more assists eight times. In the Big South Quarterfinal against Gardner-Webb, he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at HPU.

Proctor is also a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-District Selection.