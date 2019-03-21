HPU TRACK: Weisbrod In Second; Stainback In Third After Day One of Bill Webb

*** Men’s & Women’s recaps included***

Women’s Track: Weisbrod Sits Second After Day One of Heptathlon

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s track and field places two athletes within the top-three of the heptathlon standings after day one of this year’s Bill Webb Combined.

With three Panthers competing in this weekend’s heptathlon, Madison Reynolds, Anika Weisbrod and Charlotte Morrow opened Thursday’s competition in the 100m hurdles. Reynolds was the top performer in the event posting a 15.03, while Weisbrod clinched a new personal record with her 15.23 in fifth place.

Moving over to the high jump, Weisbrod and Reynolds would tie for second at 1.53m, as the latter set a new career outdoor best. The HPU trio remained in the field, competing in the circle, where Reynolds’ 8.84m in the shot put set a lifetime best and claimed a fourth-place finish.

Finishing their fourth and final event of the afternoon, Weisbrod would beat her previous career mark in the 200m by nearly a full second, as her 26.43 was good enough to take the runner-up spot in the event. Reynolds set her second PR of the day during her own 200m performance, crossing the finish line in 27.13.

At the end of the day Weisbrod’s point total of 2,662 puts the junior in second overall, followed closely behind by Reynolds in third with 2,648. Competing in the long jump, javelin and 800m on Friday, Weisbrod currently sits 1,954 points off the program record former teammate CeAnna Soper set at Big South Championships last year (4,616). Tying a personal best in each of her last three events would put Weisbrod just 58 points shy of that HPU record.

Top Performers

100m Hurdles

2. Madison Reynolds (15.03)

5. Anika Weisbrod (15.32) – PR

10. Charlotte Morrow (18.73) – PR

High Jump

T2. Anika Weisbrod (1.53m) – Outdoor PR

T2. Madison Reynolds (1.53m)

Shot Put

4. Madison Reynolds (8.84m) – PR

200m

2. Anika Weisbrod (26.43) – PR

9. Madison Reynolds (27.13)

COMING UP NEXT

The Purple & White will open day two of the heptathlon at 11:30 AM with the long jump, while the rest of the Panther women open the 11th annual VertKlasse with the javelin at 1:30 PM.

Men’s Track: Stainback In Third With Opening Day Bill Webb Performance

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Gabriel Stainback of High Point University men’s track and field stands in third after the opening five events of the Bill Webb decathlon.

Reigning indoor Big South heptathlon champ Pablo Romero set the pace early this Thursday, running a blazing time of 10.92 in the 100m. His time was the fastest in the field by more than a tenth of a second, while teammate Stainback came in fourth at 11.69.

The Panther men moved over to the sand pit, where Stainback would represent as HPU’s top performer, leaping a distance of 6.35m for a third-place finish. Staying in the field, Stainback would once again record the top Panther mark in the shot put, on the way to setting a new outdoor PR and winning the event by nearly two and a half feet (12.48m).

The sophomore continued to pour it on in the high jump, with a first place finish of 1.94m. His mark was 12 centimeters better than anyone else in the field and added 644 points to the Panther athlete’s point total. Competing in his first outdoor decathlon as a Panther, freshman Stephen Binkley made a huge improvement on his own high jump tally, clearing 1.64m for sixth overall.

Closing out the afternoon in the 400m, Romero and Stainback both finished within the top-three of the event, with the latter’s 49.24 going down as the top-mark in the meet.

After five events Stainback remains just 102 back of the field leader, collecting 3,480 points in total. The Concord, N.C. native is 3,522 points back of a program record, but just 3,312 points shy of his career best.

Taking third in the high jump (1.79m) and sixth in the long jump (5.78m), junior John Singleton III currently sits right behind Stainback in fourth (2,844), competing in the first decathlon of his career at High Point.

Top Performers

100m

1. Pablo Romero (10.92) – PR

4. Gabriel Stainback (11.69)

12. Stephen Binkley (12.30) – PR

Long Jump

3. Gabriel Stainback (6.35m)

Shot Put

1. Gabriel Stainback (12.48m) – PR

High Jump

1. Gabriel Stainback (1.94m)

3. John Singleton III (1.79m)

400m

1. Pablo Romero (49.24)

3. Gabriel Stainback (52.16)

COMING UP NEXT

The Purple & White will open day two of the decathlon at 10:30 AM with the 110m hurdles, while the rest of the Panther men open the 11th annual VertKlasse with the discus at 10 AM.