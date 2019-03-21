Kaitlin McGoogan(Ragsdale High School) achieves All-American Honors/#2 All-Time in North Carolina in her Weight Throw event
Track and Field News:Kaitlin McGoogan(Ragsdale High School) in the Weight Throw hits All-American status…….
Kaitlin McGoogan(Ragsdale High School) started the Weight Throw only a few weeks ago. She was able to compete in 2 meets during the indoor season.
Her season’s best was 48-2.75. Kaitlin improved greatly on this mark.
During a more meet Kaitlin McGoogan threw 55-09!! This throw catapults Kaitlin to #7 in the United States, also this places her #2 NC All-Time.
With the throw of 55-09 Kaitlin McGoogan placed 6th which garners her All-American Honors.
