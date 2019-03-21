News and Record’s HSXtra names All-Area Teams with Jayden Turner(Southwest Guilford HS) and Carson McCorkle(Greensboro Day) Players of the Year

CLICK HERE for the News and Record’s HSXtra All-Area Team for the Public Schools and for the Boys Public School players, Jayden Turner(Southwest Guilford HS) was named Player of the Year…..

from Joe Sirera at the N&R HSXtra:Turner averaged 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 assists per game for the unbeaten NCHSAA Class 3-A champions, the Southwest Guilford Cowboys….

CLICK HERE for the News and Record’s HSXtra All-Area Team for the Private Schools and Charter Schools and for the Boys Private/Charter School players, Carson McCorkle(Greensboro Day School) was named Player of the Year…..

from Joe Sirera at the N&R HSXtra:McCorkle averaged 15.9 points per game for a Greensboro Day team that finished 30-5 and won its last 14 games…..GDS NCISAA 4-A Champions….