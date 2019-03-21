No. 24 High Point WLAX Takes Down Towson, 12-8

• High Point scored the last five goals to defeat Towson, 12-8

• Sophomore Abby Hormes led HPU with five points on three goals and two assists

• Junior Ashley Britton had three goals and an assist

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 24 High Point University women’s lacrosse team scored the last five goals on its way to a 12-8 win Wednesday evening (March 20) at Vert Stadium.

After leading at 6-4, the Panthers (5-4) fell behind, 8-7, with 11:22 remaining after Towson (1-7) went on a 4-1 run to start the half. High Point responded with goals by sophomore Abby Hormes and freshman Mena Loescher in the next two minutes. Hormes assisted on the next goal for junior Ashley Britton and scored the next to give HPU an 11-8 lead with 4:52 remaining. Senior Allie Little scored off a feed from Loescher with 80 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Junior Jill Rall came on to replace sophomore Sarah Zeto in goal for the Panthers when it was tied, 8-8, with 10:40 remaining and made two big saves without a goal allowed to earn her first win of the season.

“It was really good to be back home tonight on our turf, I thought the girls did a great job coming out of halftime. I’m really proud of the execution we had with our shooting and we had a lot of caused turnovers from our defense. We’re just glad to be back home.”

HPU led in shots, 34-26, while the Tigers led in the draw circle, 15-8. Towson made 14 saves with seven in each half, while the Panthers had eight in the second half after recording two in the first frame. Zeto had eight for HPU, while Rall made two.

Hormes led HPU with five points, including three goals on three shots. Britton also recorded a hat trick along with an assist for four points, while sophomore Rachel Foster added two goals. Loescher and Little each had a goal and an assist, while senior Samantha Herman and redshirt junior Meredith Chapman also tallied goals.

Towson was led by Natalie Sulmonte with five goals and an assist for six points. Kiley Keating took the loss in goal despite making 14 saves.

Up next, the Panthers host Elon next Wednesday (March 27). First draw at Vert Stadium is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.