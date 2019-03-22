Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/22/19):Next Top Recruits “Top Game of the Day”(For Friday Page at Northwest Guilford and Saturday we have Southeast Guilford at Ledford)

Get on board the baseball and football training bus at Carmine Pagano’s Carolina Acceleration Station, inside the Greensboro Batting Center on West Gate City Blvd., or go to www.carolinaacceleration.com to learn about Carmine’s training programs…

I like these games as the Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day….Today we have Page at Northwest Guilford in a Metro 4-A Conference meeting and if Page pitches Jake Knapp this can be a huge ball game and NWG has a stable of pitchers to choose from…Saturday we have what could be one of those "Games of the Year", as our Next Top Recruits, Top Game of the Day…Southeast Guilford, which if they take care of business, the Falcons would be (7-1), at Ledford, and the Ledford Panthers are the top team in our area right now, at a perfect (10-0)…

To make that Page-NWG matchup more interesting, according to the schedule/ledger at MaxPreps, Page beat Northwest last Saturday at Page, 6-1….

Here are the Games for Today/Friday…..

Baseball Today/Friday:

Faith Christian(1-2) at Vandalia Christian School(2-2) 4pm

Smith(0-6) at Southwest Guilford(7-2) 5pm

Rivermill(1-5) at Cornerstone Charter(2-3) 5pm

South Stokes(7-2) at Bishop McGuinness(1-7) 6:30pm

Page(3-2) at Northwest Guilford(6-4) 7pm

High Point Central(4-4) at Grimsley(5-3) 7pm

Burlington Williams(4-4) at Southeast Guilford(6-1) 7pm

Mount Tabor(5-4) at Western Guilford(6-1) 7pm

Person County(2-6) at Northern Guilford(5-2) 7pm

Southern Alamance(5-3) at Southern Guilford(1-6) 7pm

McMichael(6-3) at Northeast Guilford(2-7) 7pm

Ragsdale(5-4) at Wheatmore(2-5) 7pm

West Forsyth(7-2) at East Forsyth(3-5) 7pm

Softball Today/Friday:

Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-10 at Durham Academy(0-2) 4:30pm

Rabun Gap(0-1) at High Point Christian Academy(0-2) 5pm

Page(3-3) at Grimsley(0-5) 6pm

Mount Tabor(0-7) at Western Guilford(5-3) 6pm

Burlington Williams(1-4) at Southeast Guilford(1-6) 6pm

Smith(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(6-2) 6pm

High Point Central(3-3) at Ragsdale(2-4) 6pm

Trinity(0-6) at High Point Andrews(0-6) 6pm

WS Reagan(3-1) at Northwest Guilford(4-0) 7pm

Northern Guilford(4-4) at Western Alamance(2-2) 7pm

Southern Alamance(6-1) at Southern Guilford(2-5) 7pm

Eastern Alamance(5-1) at Northeast Guilford(4-4) 7pm