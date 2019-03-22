Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/22/19):Next Top Recruits “Top Game of the Day”(For Friday Page at Northwest Guilford and Saturday we have Southeast Guilford at Ledford)
I like these games as the Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day….Today we have Page at Northwest Guilford in a Metro 4-A Conference meeting and if Page pitches Jake Knapp this can be a huge ball game and NWG has a stable of pitchers to choose from…Saturday we have what could be one of those "Games of the Year", as our Next Top Recruits, Top Game of the Day…Southeast Guilford, which if they take care of business, the Falcons would be (7-1), at Ledford, and the Ledford Panthers are the top team in our area right now, at a perfect (10-0)…
To make that Page-NWG matchup more interesting, according to the schedule/ledger at MaxPreps, Page beat Northwest last Saturday at Page, 6-1….
Here are the Games for Today/Friday…..
Baseball Today/Friday:
Faith Christian(1-2) at Vandalia Christian School(2-2) 4pm
Smith(0-6) at Southwest Guilford(7-2) 5pm
Rivermill(1-5) at Cornerstone Charter(2-3) 5pm
South Stokes(7-2) at Bishop McGuinness(1-7) 6:30pm
Page(3-2) at Northwest Guilford(6-4) 7pm
High Point Central(4-4) at Grimsley(5-3) 7pm
Burlington Williams(4-4) at Southeast Guilford(6-1) 7pm
Mount Tabor(5-4) at Western Guilford(6-1) 7pm
Person County(2-6) at Northern Guilford(5-2) 7pm
Southern Alamance(5-3) at Southern Guilford(1-6) 7pm
McMichael(6-3) at Northeast Guilford(2-7) 7pm
Ragsdale(5-4) at Wheatmore(2-5) 7pm
West Forsyth(7-2) at East Forsyth(3-5) 7pm
Softball Today/Friday:
Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-10 at Durham Academy(0-2) 4:30pm
Rabun Gap(0-1) at High Point Christian Academy(0-2) 5pm
Page(3-3) at Grimsley(0-5) 6pm
Mount Tabor(0-7) at Western Guilford(5-3) 6pm
Burlington Williams(1-4) at Southeast Guilford(1-6) 6pm
Smith(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(6-2) 6pm
High Point Central(3-3) at Ragsdale(2-4) 6pm
Trinity(0-6) at High Point Andrews(0-6) 6pm
WS Reagan(3-1) at Northwest Guilford(4-0) 7pm
Northern Guilford(4-4) at Western Alamance(2-2) 7pm
Southern Alamance(6-1) at Southern Guilford(2-5) 7pm
Eastern Alamance(5-1) at Northeast Guilford(4-4) 7pm
