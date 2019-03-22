College Women’s Tennis Final – Hollins 7, Guilford 2

ROANOKE, Va. – Guilford College’s women’s tennis team dropped a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision at Hollins University Thursday.

Hollins improved to1-9 with the win, 1-4 in the ODAC. Guilford dropped to 2-7 (0-5 ODAC).

The hosts grabbed a 3-0 lead after sweeping the doubles points. Guilford’s second-doubles pair of Olivia La Ganza and Alex Giddens pushed Hollins’ Kateri Johnson and Alexis Morring to a tiebreaker before the home team prevailed, 8-7 (7-2).

The Quakers played without top singles and doubles performer Makayla McLaurin, which pushed the rest of the squad up a flight. Hollins won five of the seven singles bouts in straight sets, including Johnson’s 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Guilford’s Delaney Taylor in the sophomore’s first-singles debut. Anna Holland prevailed in a tight contest at sixth singles over Guilford’s Dakota McLean, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

Guilford’s La Ganza and Giddens scored the Quakers points and second and fourth singles, respectively. La Ganza downed Valerie Sargeant in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). Giddens was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Hollins’ Morring.

Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (3/23) at 2:30 p.m. versus visiting league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

Tennis Match Results

Guilford vs Hollins

Mar 21, 2019 at Roanoke, VA

(Batten Tennis Center)

Hollins 7, Guilford 2

Singles competition

1. Kateri Johnson (HU) def. Delaney Taylor (GCW) 6-0, 6-1

2. Olivia La Ganza (GCW) def. Valerie Sargeant (HU) 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8)

3. Sarah Snoddy (HU) def. Megan Kimpel (GCW) 6-1, 6-2

4. Alex Giddens (GCW) def. Alexis Morring (HU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Elizabeth Eubank (HU) def. Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 6-4, 6-0

6. Anna Holland (HU) def. Dakota Mclean (GCW) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Valerie Sargeant/Sarah Snoddy (HU) def. Delaney Taylor/Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 8-1

2. Kateri Johnson/Alexis Morring (HU) def. Olivia La Ganza/Alex Giddens (GCW) 8-7 (7-2)

3. Elizabeth Eubank/Anna Holland (HU) def. Megan Kimpel/Dakota Mclean (GCW) 8-2

Match Notes:

Guilford 2-6, 0-5

Hollins 1-9, 1-4

Official: Bruce Harrison

T-3:20

A-32