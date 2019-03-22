College Women’s Tennis Final – Hollins 7, Guilford 2
ROANOKE, Va. – Guilford College’s women’s tennis team dropped a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision at Hollins University Thursday.
Hollins improved to1-9 with the win, 1-4 in the ODAC. Guilford dropped to 2-7 (0-5 ODAC).
The hosts grabbed a 3-0 lead after sweeping the doubles points. Guilford’s second-doubles pair of Olivia La Ganza and Alex Giddens pushed Hollins’ Kateri Johnson and Alexis Morring to a tiebreaker before the home team prevailed, 8-7 (7-2).
The Quakers played without top singles and doubles performer Makayla McLaurin, which pushed the rest of the squad up a flight. Hollins won five of the seven singles bouts in straight sets, including Johnson’s 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Guilford’s Delaney Taylor in the sophomore’s first-singles debut. Anna Holland prevailed in a tight contest at sixth singles over Guilford’s Dakota McLean, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.
Guilford’s La Ganza and Giddens scored the Quakers points and second and fourth singles, respectively. La Ganza downed Valerie Sargeant in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). Giddens was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Hollins’ Morring.
Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (3/23) at 2:30 p.m. versus visiting league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.
Tennis Match Results
Guilford vs Hollins
Mar 21, 2019 at Roanoke, VA
(Batten Tennis Center)
Hollins 7, Guilford 2
Singles competition
1. Kateri Johnson (HU) def. Delaney Taylor (GCW) 6-0, 6-1
2. Olivia La Ganza (GCW) def. Valerie Sargeant (HU) 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8)
3. Sarah Snoddy (HU) def. Megan Kimpel (GCW) 6-1, 6-2
4. Alex Giddens (GCW) def. Alexis Morring (HU) 6-2, 6-0
5. Elizabeth Eubank (HU) def. Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 6-4, 6-0
6. Anna Holland (HU) def. Dakota Mclean (GCW) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Valerie Sargeant/Sarah Snoddy (HU) def. Delaney Taylor/Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 8-1
2. Kateri Johnson/Alexis Morring (HU) def. Olivia La Ganza/Alex Giddens (GCW) 8-7 (7-2)
3. Elizabeth Eubank/Anna Holland (HU) def. Megan Kimpel/Dakota Mclean (GCW) 8-2
Match Notes:
Guilford 2-6, 0-5
Hollins 1-9, 1-4
Official: Bruce Harrison
T-3:20
A-32
