Darren Corbett returning to Grimsley High School to lead basketball program:New Grimsley hoops coach is also a former Grimsley hoops coach

From Spencer Turkin/News and Record and coming in from the Grimsley Athletics twitter account…..

@gowhirlies bring back @DarrenCorbett4 to lead basketball program….

In other words, former Grimsley boys basketball coach Darren Corbett is coming back to Grimsley, to lead the Whirlies boys program again…

During his time at Grimsley, at least in the time frame of the 2005-2006 season until the end of 2011-2012 season, Coach Corbett’s record was (90-72) overall as the Whirlies head boys basketball coach and the Whirlies’ conference mark stood at (40-36) during that same time period…..Numbers from MaxPreps.com research…

Coach Corbett’s most productive season at Grimsley came in 2007-2008, when his Whirlies went (23-5) overall and they won the Metro 4-A Conference regular season title, with a perfect record of (10-0)…In garnering more from a News and Record post they have Coach Corbett’s record at (130-118) during a 10-year stint at Grimsley….

It will be good for the Whirlies to have Coach Corbett back in the fold…He is a very talented, still young basketball coach and when he first left Grimsley, he served as an assistant coach for the men’s team at N.C. A&T and the thought was, that he would some day become the head coach of the A&T men’s basketball team and follow in the stead of his dad, Don Corbett, the long-time Aggie coach and leader…

But the job on the bench at N.C. A&T only lasted a year or so, and Coach Corbett then returned to high school coaching, landing the head men’s job at Terry Sanford High School, in Fayetteville, N.C.

Coach Corbett’s Bulldogs were (20-8) this past 2018-2019 season and his Bulldogs had a conference mark of (12-4)…Overall in 3 seasons at Fayetteville Terry Sanford, Coach Darren Corbett’s record was (58-26) and his conference ledger/record stood (34-10)…

Good to see Coach Corbett coming back to town, a town where he attended high school and played basketball for Southern Guilford High School, and where he became an assistant coach under Robert Kent at Page High School and Coach Corbett led the Page JV team to several successful seasons, as the Pirates head JV boys basketball coach, and now he is coming back to Grimsley High School…..

Coach Darren Corbett is well thought of throughout all basketball communities and we look forward to seeing him back in town and I am sure the Whirlies will be glad to have him back roaming the sidelines, inside the Bob Sawyer Gymnasium….

I remember many a night when Darren Corbett was coaching, and his dad Don and his mom would walk in “The Bob”, head to the top of the bleachers, and sit back and watch their son go to work coaching the Whirlies….They were very proud of their son and we all would like to take this time to welcome his back to his old stomping grounds….

He coaches a lot like his dad Don did, and believe me, that is a true compliment, in the purest form…

Good to have you coming back to town, Coach Darren Corbett….(And did we mention, Grimsley is also getting an excellent classroom teacher as well.)

to read more on Coach Corbett, this coming from Spencer Turkin at the News and Record…..Hoping to see an official Press Release from Grimsley some time in the near future…All of work above coming from memory and limited research we were able to conduct today…..