ELON, N.C. – For the third-straight year, Elon University football will send its junior class to Costa Rica over spring break from March 23-30 for a once-in-a-lifetime global experience.

As part of the Elon Commitment to diversity and global engagement for its students, the junior members of the team will travel throughout Costa Rica during the eight-day trip as the student-athletes also complete their learning requirement. Dr. Shawn Tucker, associate professor of art, leads the class and teaches about the nation’s culture, society, ecotourism and sports. The student-athletes learn about conservation projects to protect the Green Turtle in the South Pacific, and about ecotourism ventures that attract tourists and are sustainable as well.

“Elon is a national leader when is comes to study abroad and global experiences,” said Elon head coach Tony Trisciani. “Director of Athletics Dave Blank and our administration made a commitment that 100 percent of our student-athletes will have an opportunity to study abroad. This will be an amazing experience for our student-athletes and is also an opportunity for our players to grow closer as a team and develop as leaders of our program going into their senior season.”

The team will have the opportunity to experience local culture and visit cultural sites, hike a wildlife sanctuary, host a football clinic, visit La Paz Waterfall Garden and explore the coastal ecosystems on an off-shore catamaran. The trip will also include a trip to the Reserva Playa Tortuga to complete volunteer work with the biologists from the sea turtle research center. During the visit, the team will refurbish nesting sites and remove plastic and other trash from the beach.

