Elon Track and Field Phoenix Opens Competition at VertKlasse Meeting

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team began competition at the VertKlasse Meeting on Friday, March 22, at Vert Stadium at High Point University.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Alex Tudor won the women’s long jump as the freshman had a leap of 5.79m. That mark is now the third-best performance in school history. Melody Burke just finished outside the top-10 of the event with her mark of 5.29m in 11th overall.

Chelsea Smith was fourth overall in the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:38.82. Natacha Savioz also finished in the top-10 of the race with her time of 4:41.91. Paige King was 13th with a time of 4:50.46.

In the pole vault, Nicole Karabas was eighth in the event with her mark of 3.46m. Kathleen Collins was the top performer in the shot put for the Phoenix with a throw of 11.90m. Autumn Cope finished 12th overall in the javelin throw with her throw of 34.49m.

On Deck

Elon is back for the second and final day of the meet tomorrow, March 23, with events kicking off at 11 a.m.