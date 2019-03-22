Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats Maryland Eastern Shore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis extended its winning streak to two matches on Friday morning, March 22, with a 7-0 victory against Maryland Eastern Shore at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center.

RESULTS

After sweeping doubles action, Nicole Shiau clinched the victory for Elon at the No. 5 singles position after wins from Alex Koniaev and Maria Paraja.

The Phoenix improves to 9-8 overall and recorded its fifth shutout victory of the season. Maryland Eastern Shore falls to 0-3 overall with the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon used a clean sweep in doubles to claim an early 1-0 advantage. The Phoenix did not drop a game in doubles action and No. 2 duo of Uma Nayar and Shiau clinched the point.

In singles play, Elon rolled to victory as the team just lost one game combined to take the victory. After Shiau clinched the win for the Phoenix on court five, Nayar, Zenoni and Sofia Edo each claimed victories on their respective courts to complete the shutout win.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix concludes its four-match homestand at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, March 23, with an 11 a.m. match against CAA foe James Madison.

Elon 7, Maryland Eastern Shore 0

Mar 22, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C. (Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) def. ADEWUMI, Sarah (MDESW) 6-1, 6-0

2. Maria Paraja (ELON) def. KITTRELL, Michal (MDESW) 6-0, 6-0

3. Uma Nayar (ELON) def. KATEMA, Kenza (MDESW) 6-0, 6-0

4. Alex Koniaev (ELON) def. BROWN, Lauren (MDESW) 6-0, 6-0

5. Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. SMITH, Sarah (MDESW) 6-0, 6-0

6. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. KIABILUA, Benita (MDESW) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Maria Paraja/Alex Koniaev (ELON) def. ADEWUMI, Sarah/KITTRELL, Michal (MDESW) 6-0

2. Uma Nayar/Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. KATEMA, Kenza/BROWN, Lauren (MDESW) 6-0

3. Suzanne Zenoni/Olivia Archer (ELON) def. SMITH, Sarah/BARNES, Tiara (MDESW) 6-0

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,2,5,3,1,6)