High Point Men’s Golf Finishes First Day of Furman Intercollegiate 14th

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished the first round of the Furman Intercollegiate tournament in 14th at 20-over 304 at the Furman University Golf Course Friday (March 22).

Virginia Tech leads all teams at 3-under 281, while Coastal Carolina is second at 2-under 282.

“I love every one of these guys,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “I asked them one question when we finished today: did they ever give up? I believe all of them when they say they fought until the end today. We caught the draw with extremely tough conditions today. It’s the fight these guys have that will keep us climbing the leader board as we look to post something low on moving day tomorrow.”

Freshman Brandon Einstein led the Panthers with a 3-over 74 and finished the first round tied for 41st. He had three birdies on the day.

Juniors Brendan MacDougall and Alec Weary finished tied for 52nd at 4-over 75 for HPU. MacDougall logged one birdie, while Weary had three birdies.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy and freshman Adam Hooker ended the day tied for 100th at 9-over. McCarthy recorded one birdie on the day.

Second round play will begin at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, March 23, with the Panthers starting at 9:10 on the sixth hole.