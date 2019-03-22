High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/22/19):NWG-Page 4-4 in the 6th Inning and Vikings rally to win 6-4 in the “Game of the Night”(Big Night for NWG’s Gavin Mortenson)

**********We have gone through our First Round of checking on all of the games, and this is what we have so far…..(If your score is not here, it is almost like you didn’t even play tonight….**********

Baseball Tonight Finals:

Grimsley 10, High Point Central 0…5 Innings

Grimsley(6-3/2-0)…HP Central(4-5/0-3)…Score in from Jerry Stafford

Western Guilford 6, Mount Tabor 5

WG(7-1/7-0)…WG now (7-0) in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…Best start in years for the WG Hornets…

Starter:Clay Dilday/WP:Nick Thompson…Game-winning RBI Trevor Glisson…Hornets down 3-1 Top of the 4th and found 4 runs in the bottom of seven, with Glisson’s big 3-run Double the difference-maker in the 7th…WG next up at Smith HS on Tuesday at 6pm….Info courtesy of Heath Lineberry….from WG Facebook Page:What.a.night! Brett Stell Stadium was rocking as the Hornets came from behind to defeat Mount Tabor with a walk-off triple by Trevor Glisson in the 7th. Final score 6-5. Strong pitching from Dilday and Thompson. Awesome crowd of passionate fans made it a sweeter win. JV also with a massive victory 10-0 in a no-hitter, full game from Andy Williams!

Update on those WG numbers from Heath and now from Mr. Simonetti:

WP – Nick Thompson

2 IP 3 K 3 hits 1 ER

Clay Dilday

5 IP 7 K 3 hits 1 ER

Trevor Glisson

3-5 4 RBIs 2 doubles. He hit the game winning double with a 3-2 count and bases loaded bottom of the 7th, every players dream! We were down 5-3 before that hit.

Ragsdale 8, Wheatmore 6

RHS(6-4)/WHS(2-6)

Southern Alamance 16, Southern Guilford 1

We had that hunch earlier today that Page at Northwest Guilford might be the “Game of the Night” and it was….

Final:Northwest Guilford 6, Page 4

WP:Gavin Mortenson

LP:Keyshawn/Shawn McAdoo

NWG(7-4/2-1)…Page(3-3/2-1)….

Game-winning/go-ahead run for NWG scored by Gavin Mortenson…Game-winning RBI, NWG’s Joey Resek…

Game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Resek connects on a low line-drive to center field and NWG grabbed the lead to stay and NWG Coach Sandy Gann said this was a very BIG win for his Vikings and that with the win, “We are now right back in the conference race”….

Page topped NWG 6-1 last Saturday afternoon at Page HS and Jake Knapp got the victory for Page on that day, and tonight, Knapp got the start for Page again vs. NWG and this time Knapp lasted four innings and then his pitch count went up, and Coach Gann said that was a key, “When we forced Jake Knapp to get his pitch count up, that opened the door for us to force him to leave the game, and when left the game, it gave our Vikings a chance and we took advantage of that opportunity and that helped us get the key win”….

Coach Gann went on to say that “Jake Knapp is an outstanding pitcher and any time he is in the game, he gives the Page Pirates a chance to come out on top…He’s winner and he has made Page a winner, numerous times over the years”….

We saw our old buddy Spencer at tonight’s game and any time you get a chance to run into Spencer that is a good thing and Spencer was doing good and always makes your day better…..

Northern Guilford 5, Person County 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Person 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 - - NGHS 2 2 1 0 0 0 - 5 - -

West Forsyth 8, East Forsyth 6

West(8-2)/East(3-6)…Kameron Evans goes 4 Innings and Hunter Hutchens went 3 Innings on the hill for East…Most of the #’s favoring West tonight….Brendan Cuthrell with 2 hits and 2 RBI for West….Evans with 4 K’s and 14 first-pitch strikes for East…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E West Forsyth 3 2 0 0 1 0 2 8 - - East Forsyth 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 - -

Faith Christian/Ramseur 21, Vandalia Christian School 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Faith Christian 10 3 3 0 5 - - 21 - - VCHS 2 0 1 0 0 - - 3 - -

South Stokes 20, Bishop McGuinness 0

Bishop(1-8)/Stokes(8-2)….Baseball season nothing like basketball season for Bishop McGuinness…..

Softball Tonight:

Northwest Guilford 10, WS Reagan 0

NWG(5-0)/2-0)…WSR(4-2/1-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ronald Reagan 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - NGHS 5 0 0 0 5 - - 10 - -

Southeast Guilford 13, Burlington Williams 2

SEG(2-6/1-3)…BW(1-5/0-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

WMWHS 0 1 1 0 0 – – 2 – –

SEGHS 7 0 3 1 2 – – 13 – –

Western Alamance 6, Northern Guilford 4

NG(4-5/3-3)…WA(3-2/3-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 4 - - Western Alamance 0 0 3 3 0 0 - 6 - -

Page 20, Grimsley 2

Page(4-3/2-1)…GHS(0-6/0-2)

Eastern Alamance 16, Northeast Guilford 0…5 Innings

NEG(4-5/1-4)…EA(6-1/6-0)

High Point Central 10, Ragsdale 0….5 Innings

HPC(4-3/2-1)…RHS(2-5/0-2)

High Point Christian Academy 15, Rabun Gap 5

HPCA(1-2)/RG(0-2)

Southern Alamance 18, Southern Guilford 2…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 R H E STHR A 2 4 7 1 7 21 18 0 STHR G 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 6

Basketball Tonight from the Triad All-Star Games:

Game One…West Girls 63, East 45

Game Two…East Boys 84, West 64…

Game Three…TBD