HPU Track and Field Finishes First Day of VertKlasse

*** Both men’s and women’s recaps included ***

Gabriel Wins Decathlon, Morales Wins Steeplechase at VertKlasse

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s track and field team won two events as the Bill Webb Combined Events came to close and the 11th-annual VertKlasse Meeting begun Friday (March 22) at Vert Stadium.

Sophomore Gabriel Stainback won the Bill Webb Decathlon with a score of 6,457 points, 112 ahead of second-place Niklas Klei of Queens. Stainback won the discus portion with a throw of 40.28m (132-2) and placed second in the 110m hurdles and pole vault. Junior Pablo Romero claimed the pole vault (4.42m – 14-6) and finished first in the 1,500 meters (4:45.87).

Junior TJ Morales finished first in the 3,000m steeplechase in a time of 10:05.23, while sophomore Stephen Gray was second in 10:08.03, a personal best.

In the javelin, junior Britton Mann placed ninth with a throw of 53.47m (175-5), a personal best of over four meters. HPU alum Christian Spaulding won the event unattached at 66.52m (218-3).

Junior Cameron Carpentier placed seventh in the pole vault with a height of 3.71m (12-2).

Top Performers

Decathlon

1. Gabriel Stainback (6,457 points)

3,000m Steeplechase

2. TJ Morales (10:05.23)

3. Stephen Gray (10:08.03) – PR

HPU Earns Three Top-3 Finishes on First Day of VertKlasse

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University women’s track and field team picked up three top-3 finishes on the first day of the 11th-annual VertKlasse Meeting Friday (March 22) at Vert Stadium.

Junior Anika Weisbrod finished second in the Bill Webb Heptathlon with a personal-best of 4,554 points, just 62 points shy of the school record. Sophomore Madison Reynolds was right behind in third with 4,377 points, while senior Charlotte Morrow was seventh with 3,395 points. Weisbrod won the javelin portion with a personal-best throw of 38.17m (125-2), while Reynolds picked up a win in the 800 meters in 2:29.07.

In the 1,500 meters, sophomore Famke Heinst placed second in a time of 4:32.62, while senior Keaton Case was sixth in 4:40.61. Junior Zoe Geis won her heat and placed eighth overall in a personal-best time of 4:46.17.

Sophomore Franzie Jakobs placed fourth in the 3,000m steeplechase in a time of 11:31.44. Senior Courtney Kerr picked up a fourth-place finish in the 5,000 meters in 18:14.29.

In the high jump, junior Rachel Berndsen placed sixth by clearing a height of 1.51m (4-11.5).

Final-day action at the 11th-annual VertKlasse Meeting is set to begin with field events at 9 a.m. and track events at 11 a.m.

Top Performers

Heptathlon

1. Anika Weisbrod (4,554 points) – PR

2. Madison Reynolds (4,377 points)

1,500 meters

3. Famke Heinst (4:32.62)