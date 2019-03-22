News and Record HSXtra names Girls All-Area Basketball Team, with Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford High School) Player of the Year

I told the kid last Saturday night in Chapel Hill that she was the Guilford County Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year and she said, “Oh Really”…I said the same thing again in my follow-up post to the SEG Falcon girls winning the NCHSAA 3-A State Championship over Cuthbertson, and in that GreensboroSports.com post, I said it at least three times, “Kennedi Simmons is your Guilford County High School Girls Player of the Year” and I doubt that anybody is listening to me, but I have had these hunches lately and most of them have turned out to be true/right….

Just got word today, by way of Joe Sirera and the News and Record’s HSXtra site, that Kennedi Simmons has been named their All-Area Player of the Year for girls high school basketball…

Here are the numbers on Kennedi Simmons from Joe Sirera’s post at the HSXtra:

Kennedi Simmons Southeast Guilford High School…..

• Averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field for a team that finished 28-3 and won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference regular-season title.

CLICK HERE to see all of the girls who made the All-Area teams and here is one more piece for you and this may be our last words of wisdom on high school basketball for you, this season…

Most Improved Player in the State of North Carolina this past season for the girls playing high school basketball, and she may take the award for all boys and girls and the Most Improved Award goes to a Northwest Guilford Viking, and that would be 6’6 Megan Harkey…There was a time when this kid could not get up and down the court without nearly falling down, and I don’t have her final numbers in front of me, but she had to be right at 6-8 points a game in scoring and at least 8-9 rebounds a game….The improvement we have seen in this kid is unreal, and if she keeps on working like she has been doing, the sky is the limit….The story of Big Meg Harkey is some kind of conversion story, and I have seen her go from a kid who wondered what she was doing out there on that basketball court, to a kid that at times, well, she can take over a game on both ends of the floor…(The blocked shots help make her a force in the post on defense.)

Had to get that in there and I was on the money about Simmons(SEG), mainly because as the season wore on, she continued to step up her game and do things sort of like when a player just goes off and they are in this zone…Simmons hit that zone, somewhere around mid-February and she just kept on moving her game up to higher levels….She would take off to bucket going right and finish smoothly on the other side/left side…She hit her threes, she hit her frees/free throws and she was taking it to the hole, going coast-to-coast….Not sure if I have seen one player who just went off for about a four-week stretch like Simmons did, but she did it….

Can’t say enough about Simmons and Harkey and the job those two kids did this season…Guilford County/All-Area Player of the Year and should be First Team All-State Kennedi Simmons, from Southeast Guilford High School, and the Most Improved Player in the State, Megan Harkey, from Northwest Guilford High School, and the best part of it all is, they are both from right here in Guilford County…

And the sky is the limit for these two kids(Simmons and Harkey), and that should be the case for all of the kids on this N&R All-Area Team, from Guilford County…

It should be noted that we followed both the girls and the boys teams this season, but we went on a hunch in the playoffs, with the Southeast Guilford girls, going with four radio games for the Falcons and one game where we were on the post of SEG at GreensboroSports.com and truth be told, we were broadcasting the SEG games and then coming back and writing up the games here on the website, so we had first-hand radio coverage and website coverage of their historical playoff run…

What a year and hard to believe it is all behind us now, but now we can all go out and go ALL OUT for the Wofford men in their game vs. Kentucky on Saturday…