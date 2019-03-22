Timely Hitting Vaults Greensboro College Pride To 13-3 Series-Opening Baseball Win Over Averett

Timely Hitting Vaults Pride To 13-3 Series-Opening Win Over Averett

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

Greensboro, N.C. – Will Hicks pitched seven strong innings as the Greensboro College baseball team defeated the Cougars of Averett University Friday 13-3 to open a three-game USA South Athletic Conference series.

Averett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a Tanner Bradshaw sacrifice fly to left field plated Chase McKinney.

The Cougars then added to their lead in the top of the third inning when Cody Jones hit a RBI Single to left center field to score Nate Tuck.

However, the Pride responded in the bottom of the third when Hunter Curtis plated Brayden King and Blake Carroll with a double, before Lincoln Hewett grounded out to first base as Tyler Price ran into home plate.

Scotty McGuire then stuck the ball through the middle of the infield to score Curtis before coming into to score on a Cougars error to make the score 5-2.

The Pride continue their offensive dominance adding four more runs in the fourth when a Lincoln Hewett RBI single plated Price before McGuire reached on a fielding error, scoring Curtis.

Chance Bryant then added the final two runs of the inning on single up the middle, extending the lead to 9-2.

However, the Cougars tried to answer with a score of their own in the top of the fifth to pull within 9-3.

In the sixth, the Cougars loaded the bases with one out but Will Hicks, who pitched seven strong innings, was able to pitch his way out of the inning to keep the score at 9-3.

The Pride was able to tack on one run when Carroll was hit by a pitch to bring in Hewett to make the score 10-3.

With the Pride holding on to the seven-run advantage in the eighth, Carroll hit a RBI double through the middle of the infield to score Jacob Rodriguez before Hewett and Scotty McGuire hit RBI singles of their own to score the game’s final two runs.

Greensboro pounded out 19 hits in the victory as Hewett led the Pride with three hits and three RBI, while Hicks was credited with the win. Tyler Watson finished the last two frames on the mound.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they host the Cougars for the second game of the three-game USA South Athletic Conference series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

