Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/23/19):Next Top Recruits “Top Game of the Day” is Southeast Guilford(7-1) at Ledford(10-0)

Not many Baseball games today, but all three of these are pretty big ones, on our Carolina Acceleration schedule for today…..Be sure to get by Carolina Acceleration on West Gate City Blvd., inside the Greensboro Batting Center…Get your training program for baseball and football up and running, at Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano…Go to www.carolinaacceleration.com.

Our Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day is the Southeast Guilford Falcons at the Ledford Panthers, and this game gets underway over in Thomasville, at 1pm…Another game to keep an eye on later this season, is Randleman, currently (8-0) at Ledford, right now (10-0) and that game comes up on April 11….Check out how you can become the Next Top Recruit, when you go to www.nexttoprecruits.com….Your Connection To College Coaches, Next Top Recruits….

And here are the games for today…..

Baseball Today:

High Point Christian Academy(6-2) at Western Alamance(7-2) Noon

Southeast Guilford(7-1) at Ledford(10-0) 1pm

Northwest Guilford(7-4) at Richmond County(6-3) 3pm

Softball Today:

Rabun Gap(0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-1) Noon