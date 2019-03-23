College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Roanoke 17, Guilford 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jason Sarro scored five goals and three assists in Roanoke College’s 17-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday afternoon.

Roanoke (6-3, 2-0 ODAC) raced to a 6-0 lead before Derek Zacatenco got the Quakers (5-4, 0-3 ODAC) on the board with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Daniel Medvetz netted the opening goal just 40 seconds into the match off a Peter Lindley assist. Lindley followed with two scores of his own before Sarro capped the opening outburst with a natural hat trick.

Trailing 8-2 at the half, Guilford’s Connor Sweeney scored the third quarter’s first two goals 78 seconds apart to get the Quakers to within 8-4. They drew no closer, however, as the Maroons reeled off three straight scores and carried an 11-5 lead into the final frame.

Roanoke’s Lindley finished with three goals and two assists. Teammate Matthew Linter also had five points on two scores and three helpers. Medvetz and Sam Balch both tallied two goals apiece. Despite seven minutes on nine penalties, Roanoke controlled the ball for most of the game. Griffin Webber won 20-of-27 face-offs for the Maroons, who also scooped up 45 ground balls to Guilford’s 26. Griffin Buck had a game-best eight ground balls. Preseason All-America goalie Ian Davies made 16 stops in over 55 minutes of work.

Guilford goalkeeper Jack Rogers collected a career-high 31 saves, the third highest single-game total in Guilford. The junior posted a .645 save percentage in the game and picked up a team-high four ground balls.

Connor Sweeney led the Quakers with three goals and six shots on goal. Brennan Sweeney added one goal and two assists. Zach Berkowitz also had two assists.

Coach Mark Crisco’s Quakers host ODAC (ODAC)-rival Washington and Lee University Wednesday (3/27) at 4:00 p.m.