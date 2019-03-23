College Men’s Tennis Final – Virginia Wesleyan 5, Guilford 4

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Anthony Wilson’s sixth-singles victory over Kai Glass clinched visiting Virginia Wesleyan University’s 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tennis win at Guilford College Saturday.

The win gives the Marlins a 7-6 overall record, 2-0 in the ODAC. Guilford slips to 3-3 (2-2 ODAC).

The Quakers claimed a 2-1 lead after doubles play thanks to Joe Horne and Jay Montague’s 8-7 (7-5) win over the Marlins’ Paul Gladstone and Michael Portera in the second flight. Guilford’s Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory dispatched of Virginia Wesleyan’s Nick Gunther and Mitchel Perry in first doubles, 8-1. Wilson and Timothy Tep won the third-doubles bout over Guilford’s Glass and Tim Thompson, 6-2.

Virginia Wesleyan won four of six singles contests, including Wilson’s clinching 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Glass. The Marlins’ Perry defeated Guilford’s Tim Thompson at fifth singles by the same score.

Guilford’s Robb downed Gladstone at first singles, 6-0, 6-3. The Quakers’ Horne stopped Tep, 6-1, 6-2.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host Southern Virginia University Friday (3/29) at 2:00 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

Virginia Wesleyan vs Guilford

Mar 23, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Virginia Wesleyan 5, Guilford 4

Singles competition

1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Paul Gladstone (VWUM) 6-0, 6-3

2. Nick Gunther (VWUM) def. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-1, 6-1

3. Andreas Combos (VWUM) def. Jay Montague (GC) 6-4, 6-1

4. Joe Horne (GC) def. Timothy Tep (VWUM) 6-1, 6-2

5. Mitchell Perry (VWUM) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 6-2, 6-4

6. Anthony Wilson (VWUM) def. Logan Glass (GC) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Nick Gunther/Mitchell Perry (VWUM) 8-1

2. Joe Horne/Jay Montague (GC) def. Paul Gladstone/Michael Portera (VWUM) 8-7 (7-5)

3. Anthony Wilson/Timothy Tep (VWUM) def. Logan Glass/Tim Thompson (GC) 8-2

Match Notes:

Virginia Wesleyan 7-6, 2-0 ODAC

Guilford 3-3, 2-2 ODAC

Old Dominion Athletic Conference match

Anthony Wilson’s 6th-singles win provided the decisive point

T-2:45

A-50