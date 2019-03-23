College Track and Field: Guilford Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Invitational

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Guilford College track and field teams competed this weekend at the Dr. Jack Toms Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.

The Guilford men recorded 25 points at the meet. Jeremiah Hedrick won the men’s triple jump with a mark of 13.19, earning 10 points. In the long jump, Hedrick earned six points after posting a 6.44M number.

Juwan Houston ran the fourth best Quaker time in the 110M hurdles (16:03). He earned five team points for the Quakers.

The men’s 400×100 relay team of Houston, Hedrick, Trevel Alexander and Asa Bell placed fifth. Their time of 44.46 brought Guilford four points.

The Quaker women’s 4×100 relay team earned four points at the meet after finishing fifth with a time of 52:25. The team of Zarea Pitts, Carmen Curtis, Jamie Britt and Ranicha Sargeant also recorded the second-fastest program time in the race.

Curtis scored Guilford’s other women’s point after running the 100-meter dash in 13.84 and finishing eighth. Sargeant was 12th (14.13) and Pitts placed 14th (14:39) in the race.

Three Quakers set notable program benchmarks in the long jump. Britt leaped 4.64M (fourth all-time), Pitts recorded a 4.55M (fifth) and Sargeant 4.37 (10th) all notched themselves in the record book.

Alexis Waddell was 16th in the discus after recording the fifth-best distance (27.21) in Quaker lore. In the shot put, Waddell recorded the eight-farthest distance (9.63M) and placed 18th.

The Quakers next compete at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive on Saturday (3/30).