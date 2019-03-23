College Women’s Tennis Final – Virginia Wesleyan 9, Guilford 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Virginia Wesleyan University claimed a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis win at Guilford College Saturday.

The Marlins improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the ODAC. Guilford falls to 2-8 (0-6 ODAC).

Virginia Wesleyan won all three doubles points in convincing fashion. The Marlins lost just three games in the three doubles matches, the closest of which was Christine Zalameda and Lyric Hilton’s 8-2 second-doubles win over Guilford’s Olivia La Ganza and Mackenzie Calton.

The Marlins proved too strong for Guilford in singles play as well. Virginia Wesleyan claimed all six contests in straight sets and won three bouts by 6-0, 6-0, margins. Zalameda defeated Guilford’s Makayla McLaurin, 6-0, 6-2, in first singles, which proved the closest of the six contests.

Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers host perennial league power Washington and Lee University Wednesday (3/27) at 4:00 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

Virginia Wesleyan vs Guilford

Mar 23, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Virginia Wesleyan 9, Guilford 0

Singles competition

1. Christine Zalameda (VWUW) def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW) 6-0, 6-2

2. Audrey Bally (VWUW) def. Delaney Taylor (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

3. Lyric Hinton (VWUW) def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW) 6-1, 6-0

4. Katie Staman (VWUW) def. Megan Kimpel (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

5. Taitum O’Brien (VWUW) def. Alex Giddens (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

6. Amanda Stegemann (VWUW) def. Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Audrey Bally/Katie Staman (VWUW) def. Delaney Taylor/Makayla Mclaurin (GCW) 8-1

2. Christine Zalameda/Lyric Hinton (VWUW) def. Olivia La Ganza/Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 8-2

3. Taylor Witherspoon/Aubree Johnson (VWUW) def. Megan Kimpel/Alex Giddens (GCW) 8-0

Match Notes:

Virginia Wesleyan 7-4, 3-2 ODAC

Guilford 2-8, 0-6 ODAC

Old Dominion Athletic Conference match

T-3:00

A-50