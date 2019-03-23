Elon Baseball Phoenix Drops Series Opener, 3-1

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Ahead 1-0 through six innings, Elon University baseball couldn’t hold off College of Charleston late as the hosts took the series opener 3-1 Friday, March 22 at Patriots Point. The Phoenix falls to 11-11 on the season and 0-1 in the CAA with the loss.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

Kyle Brnovich (1-3) had a no-hit shutout going through six complete innings of work, but was tagged for three runs (two earned) on a hit and five walks. The right-hander struck out eight across seven innings. Jared Wetherbee tossed one inning of relieve and gave up two hits with one punch out.

Cam Devanney batted 1-for-2, walked, and scored the lone run for the maroon and gold. Five other Elon batters collected a hit, with Matt Oldham credited with the RBI.

How It Happened: After two scoreless innings, Elon looked to plate its first run in the third as the maroon and gold loaded the bases with one away. Oldham got the inning started with a hit to right. After a pop up to second, Stanley drew a walk and Anthony Galason singled to right to run the bases full. The home team was able to get out of the jam, though, as Charleston starter Griffin McLarty picked up a strikeout and induced a fly out to left.

The Phoenix kept the pressure on in its next turn at bat. Back-to-back singles by Devanney and Ty Adcock put two on for Adam Spurlin, who laid down a sac bunt to move the pair up. Elon then manufactured a run as Devanney scored on an Oldham ground out to second.

CofC was able to pull even with a run in the bottom half of the seventh. A one-out walk and a single up the middle placed runners on the corners for the Cougars. Luke Manzo then reached on a fielder’s choice as Devanney flipped to Spurlin for the force out at second, but a run came in on the play.

Elon looked to retake the lead in the eighth as Garrett Stonehouse and Joe Satterfield both singled and Devanney drew a five-pitch walk. Unfortunately, Charleston got a force out at home and a punch out to escape for a second time.

The Cougars went ahead with two runs on as many hits and an error in the home half of the eighth. Charleston’s leadoff batter walked, stole second, and took third on a passed ball. The runner then crossed the final 90 feet as Devanney couldn’t field a grounder. Two more hits to right then brought in another tally.

Notes: Brnovich did not give up a Cougar hit until the seventh inning…With his single in the third, Galason has now reached safely in 20 consecutive games. Satterfield also extended his hit streak to eight games, the most by a Phoenix this season. The Greenville, S.C. native has also reached in 17 straight games…Since joining the CAA, the maroon and gold has gone 1-4 in league openers.

On Deck: Elon and Charleston return for Game Two in the series tomorrow, March 23 with a 2 p.m. start at Patriots Point.