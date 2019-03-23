James Madison Rallies to Edge Elon Women’s Tennis, 4-3

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis won the doubles point and took a 2-1 lead in singles action, but James Madison stormed back to edge the Phoenix, 4-3, on Saturday, March 23, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The Phoenix took an early lead sweeping doubles and getting a singles victory from Maria Paraja after JMU won the opening singles match on court six. However, the Dukes won three straight singles matches on courts three, five and one to take the match-deciding 4-2 lead. Olivia Archer completed her comeback win on court four to trim James Madison’s margin of victory to one.

The Phoenix falls to 9-9 overall and drops its second match against a CAA foe thise season with the loss. James Madison claimed its fourth-straight victory and improves to 10-6 overall with the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon opened the match with a 1-0 lead after sweeping doubles action. Suzanne Zenoni and Archer cruised to a 6-2 win on court three. Trailing 3-4 in each of their respective matches, Elon’s No. 2 and No. 1 duos rallied to claim wins and give Elon the doubles point. Uma Nayar and Nicole Shiau clinched the point with a 6-4 victory on court two. On the top court, Alex Koniaev and Paraja followed with a 7-5 win to complete the doubles sweep.

In singles play, James Madison leveled the match at the beginning as Amanda Nord rolled past Shiau on court six. Undaunted, the Phoenix responded and retook the lead as Paraja defeated Abby Amos 6-0, 6-2 to give Elon a 2-1 advantage.

James Madison then rattled off three straight singles wins on courts three, five and one to clinch the victory and take a 4-2 lead. Daria Afanasyeva clinched the win for the Dukes at the No. 1 position edging Zenoni 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Archer earned Elon’s third point in the match at the No. 4 position, battling back from her first-set loss to defeat Jona Roka 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. With the win, Archer extends her singles winning streak to six matches and improves her record to a team-best 11-3 this season.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action next week on Wednesday, March 27, with a road match at UNCW. The matchup between the Phoenix and the Seahawks is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

James Madison 4, Elon 3

Mar 23, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Daria Afanasyeva (JMUW) def. Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

2. Maria Paraja (ELON) def. Abby Amos (JMUW) 6-0, 6-2

3. Daniela Voloh (JMUW) def. Uma Nayar (ELON) 6-4, 6-3

4. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Jona Roka (JMUW) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

5. Emma Petersen (JMUW) def. Alex Koniaev (ELON) 6-2, 6-2

6. Amanda Nord (JMUW) def. Nicole Shiau (ELON) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Maria Paraja/Alex Koniaev (ELON) def. Abby Amos/Daniela Voloh (JMUW) 7-5

2. Uma Nayar/Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. Daria Afanasyeva/Emma Petersen (JMUW) 6-4

3. Suzanne Zenoni/Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Amanda Nord/Jona Roka (JMUW) 6-2

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,2,3,5,1,4)